Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: These Florida pets are up for adoption

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
FOX 35 Adopt-A-Pet
FOX 35 Orlando

Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Daisy

Daisy is a super playful and friendly pup that's looking for her forever family in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many cats and dogs in Central Florida are looking for their forever homes. If you'd like to add a furry pal to your family, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of animals available for adoption. 

Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces at the Sanford Pet Alliance Shelter that want you to be their human:

Image 1 of 10

Queen 

To see all adoptable pets and get more information, visit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website. 


 