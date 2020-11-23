PHOTOS: Presidential turkeys arrive in DC ahead of annual pardon

article

The Willard Hotel in D.C. welcomed some very important guests -- a pair of turkeys preparing for their upcoming pardoning ceremony.

Corn and Cob will be pardoned ahead of Thanksgiving by President Donald Trump in a ceremony on Tuesday in the Rose Garden at the White House.

READ MORE: Travel restrictions by state: DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: One of the two national Thanksgiving turkeys, 'Corn' and 'Cob,' is presented to journalists in the Grand Ballroom of the Willard InterContinental Hotel November 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. The birds, raised by Iowa turke Expand

After receiving their pardons, the birds will be kept at Iowa State University to live out the rest of their lives.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: Turkey wrangler Leslee Oden use luggage carts to wheel one of the national Thanksgiving turkeys, 'Corn' and 'Cob,' through the lobby of the Willard InterContinental Hotel November 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. The birds, r Expand

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: National Thanksgiving turkeys 'Corn' and 'Cob' are presented to journalists in the Grand Ballroom of the Willard InterContinental Hotel November 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. The birds, raised by Iowa turkey farmers Ron an Expand

The annual tradition dates back to 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln reportedly first granted clemency to a turkey. It was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush.