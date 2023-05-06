PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to fire outside recycling facility in Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. - Firefighters in Seminole County responded to a fire at a recycling facility Saturday evening.
The Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) and Sanford Fire Department responded to the fire that happened outside the facility on State Road 46 in Sanford around 5 p.m.
The fire was contained quickly and there was no structural damage or injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown but is under investigation.