PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to fire outside recycling facility in Seminole County

Firefighters in Seminole County responded to a fire at a recycling facility Saturday evening.

The Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) and Sanford Fire Department responded to the fire that happened outside the facility on State Road 46 in Sanford around 5 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Seminole County Fire Department

The fire was contained quickly and there was no structural damage or injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is under investigation.