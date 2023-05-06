Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to fire outside recycling facility in Seminole County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Sanford
FOX 35 Orlando

SANFORD, Fla. - Firefighters in Seminole County responded to a fire at a recycling facility Saturday evening. 

The Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) and Sanford Fire Department responded to the fire that happened outside the facility on State Road 46 in Sanford around 5 p.m.

Image 1 of 4

Credit: Seminole County Fire Department

The fire was contained quickly and there was no structural damage or injuries. 

The cause of the fire is unknown but is under investigation. 