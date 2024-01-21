Accused DUI driver plows through Skyline Chili in Clearwater: ‘It could’ve been much worse’

The owners of Skyline Chili in Clearwater are cleaning up after police say a DUI driver plowed through the restaurant on Sunday morning.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Danya Trejo, 22, was driving westbound on Gulf to Bay Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. when she crossed over a median, went over a curb, drove through a strip center parking lot, crashed into Greenberg Dental and went through the wall, coming to a stop in Skyline Chili.

"It could’ve been so much worse," said Amy Groene, the owner of Skyline Chili. "We are unbelievably thankful there was no one in here. Everyone is fine. It’s property. It’s things. It stinks. It costs money, but we are so thankful none of our families were in here."

There’s currently a sign posted on the business’s front door, stating, "We are closed till? We are working hard to reopen asap. A car went through our wall! No lie."

The dental office and Skyline Chili weren’t open when the crash happened.

Groene is grateful the restaurant was closed because the part of the dining room the car crashed into is usually full.

"This is usually a very family-centered area because we can make these tables into six-tops, and people always love the booths," said Groene.

Skyline Chili is now working with insurance and structural engineers to get back up and running as quickly as possible.

Trejo, who police say was not injured in the crash, has been charged with DUI.

Skyline Chili hopes to reopen by the end of the week.