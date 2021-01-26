Former pharmacist accused of sabotaging COVID vaccine to plead guilty

A former hospital pharmacist accused of sabotaging hundreds of doses of a Covid-19 vaccine has entered a plea agreement to federal charges relating to the case.

Steven Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton was charged in a Milwaukee federal court Tuesday with two counts of attempting to tamper with a consumer product.

The federal government charging Brandenburg with recklessly disregarding the risk posed to another person by tampering with vials of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on December 24, 2020.

Brandenburg intends to plead guilty, according to a plea agreement filed in the case. The FDA, FBI and Grafton police began investigating reports late last month that Brandenburg purposefully removed some of the vaccines from refrigerated storage.

According to the plea agreement, federal and local agents interviewed Brandenburg’s co-workers, reviewed electronic records, and interviewed Brandenburg himself.

In the signed plea agreement, Brandenburg admits he believes in various conspiracy theories and "notions of ‘alternative history,’ and has communicated these same beliefs to his co-workers at the Grafton Facility for at least the past two years," is skeptical of vaccines in general and that as a licensed pharmacist he understood that if vaccines are not stored properly, using them can pose a risk of harm or death.

Brandenburg goes on to admit, according to court filings, he knew by removing the vaccine from storage it could render it less effective, or could become dangerous, and removed the same box of vaccine from refrigerated storage on during two shifts on December 24 and December 25.

Vials of the vaccine Brandenburg removed from storage are still being tested by Moderna to determine if they are still effective.

The federal charges come after Brandenburg was charged last week in Ozaukee County court with attempted criminal damage to property. He pleaded not guilty in that case.

Brandenburg’s attorney Jason Baltz declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon.