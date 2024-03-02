PETA protesters disrupt Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show

PETA protesters took front and center when they disrupted Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show in Paris.

The organization released footage showing protesters walking the runway in shirts reading "Animals aren’t fabric" and signs reading "Viva Vegan Leather."

At least three protesters disrupted the show and each was removed by security guards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Victoria Beckham attends the premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Similar protests have been held in Milan, New York, and London.

