Person shot in Orlando on Willie Mays Parkway, police say

A person is undergoing surgery after being shot along Willie Mays Parkway in Orlando overnight. A suspect has not been taken into custody. No further details were immediately released.



One person was rushed to a local hospital after being shot overnight in Orlando, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around midnight in the 2800 block of Willie Mays Parkway.

The person injured is undergoing surgery.

The Orlando Police Department does not have a suspect in custody.

What we don't know:

Additional details — including the identity of the person who was shot, the extent of their injuries, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and any information about the suspect(s) — have not yet been released.

