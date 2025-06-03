Person shot in Orlando on Willie Mays Parkway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was rushed to a local hospital after being shot overnight in Orlando, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around midnight in the 2800 block of Willie Mays Parkway.
Here is a map for a better idea of where the shooting occurred:
The person injured is undergoing surgery.
The Orlando Police Department does not have a suspect in custody.
What we don't know:
Additional details — including the identity of the person who was shot, the extent of their injuries, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and any information about the suspect(s) — have not yet been released.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department on June 3, 2025.