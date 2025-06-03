Expand / Collapse search

Person shot in Orlando on Willie Mays Parkway, police say

By
Published  June 3, 2025 6:00am EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting along Willie Mays Parkway that left one person hospitalized. There is no suspect information at this time.

The Brief

    • A person is undergoing surgery after being shot along Willie Mays Parkway in Orlando overnight.
    • A suspect has not been taken into custody.
    • No further details were immediately released. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was rushed to a local hospital after being shot overnight in Orlando, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around midnight in the 2800 block of Willie Mays Parkway.

 Here is a map for a better idea of where the shooting occurred:

The person injured is undergoing surgery.

The Orlando Police Department does not have a suspect in custody. 

What we don't know:

Additional details — including the identity of the person who was shot, the extent of their injuries, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and any information about the suspect(s) — have not yet been released.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department on June 3, 2025. 

