Expand / Collapse search

Person arrested at Orlando ICE protest; FHP troopers on scene to 'monitor public safety'

By
Published  January 23, 2026 3:01pm EST
Immigration
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • One person was arrested during an ICE protest in Orlando.
    • About 50 protesters were present around 2 p.m.
    • Florida Highway Patrol reported that troopers are present to ensure everyone's safety.

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest was made during an ICE protest outside the Orlando ICE office, Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's office arrested a person during an ICE protest in Orlando. About 50 protesters were present around 2 p.m. on Jan. 23. 

Florida Highway Patrol reported that troopers are present to ensure everyone's safety. They're on the scene to protect protesters' rights, while monitoring overall public safety, a FHP spokesperson said. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Florida Highway Patrol. 

Immigration