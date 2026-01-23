Person arrested at Orlando ICE protest; FHP troopers on scene to 'monitor public safety'
ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest was made during an ICE protest outside the Orlando ICE office, Friday afternoon.
What we know:
The Orange County Sheriff's office arrested a person during an ICE protest in Orlando. About 50 protesters were present around 2 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Florida Highway Patrol reported that troopers are present to ensure everyone's safety. They're on the scene to protect protesters' rights, while monitoring overall public safety, a FHP spokesperson said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Florida Highway Patrol.