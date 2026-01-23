Person arrested at Orlando ICE protest; FHP troopers on scene to 'monitor public safety'

The Brief One person was arrested during an ICE protest in Orlando. About 50 protesters were present around 2 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol reported that troopers are present to ensure everyone's safety.



An arrest was made during an ICE protest outside the Orlando ICE office, Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's office arrested a person during an ICE protest in Orlando. About 50 protesters were present around 2 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that troopers are present to ensure everyone's safety. They're on the scene to protect protesters' rights, while monitoring overall public safety, a FHP spokesperson said.