Performers to livestream telethon raising money for Florida entertainment workers

The coronavirus is taking a toll on workers in Central Florida.The entertainment industry is really getting hit hard, so performers are coming together to host a telethon that is going to help raise money for people that lost it almost instantly.

It's called the "No Days Off" livestream concert at Black Burst Studios in Orlando.

The concert is Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight. Fifteen performers will participate including musicians, speakers and even burlesque!

Go to NoDaysOffOrlando.com for more information on how to donate.