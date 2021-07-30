Peppa Pig theme park set to open in Winter Haven in 2022

Anyone who has young children knows the popularity of Peppa Pig, but you know a character has reached true stardom when they get their own theme park. Now kids can experience the world of Peppa Pig in person at a new theme park in Winter Haven.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is the first of its kind, according to Merlin Entertainment, which also owns LEGOland Florida Resort, right next door. The new Peppa Pig Theme Park that’s being built on Cypress Gardens Blvd.

If you don’t know Peppa, she is the British little piggy who has her own TV show, videos and toys that kids go hog wild over.

"The Peppa Pig Theme Park is all about being the ultimate day out for preschoolers," Peppa Pig Theme Park spokeswoman Kelly Hornick told FOX 13.

The new park will have six porcine-themed rides, six play areas and more.

Although the park is expected to open sometime in 2022, you can already buy an annual pass. They cost $74.99 for anyone two years and older.

For more information, visit https://www.peppapigthemepark.com/florida/.

