People gather outside of Disney Springs to protest the company's response to "Don't Say Gay" Law
ORLANDO, Fla. - Dozens of people gathered outside one of the entrances of Disney World with banners and us flags to protest against the company for its response to the "Parental Rights in Education Law" signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
Before DeSantis signed the new law, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against it.
The law bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender in kindergarten through 3rd grade.
