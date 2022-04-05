Lucky Charms illness complaints pour in on iwaspoisoned.com

article

Posts to a website where consumers can complain about illnesses brought on by food claim Lucky Charms cereal made them sick in recent days.

iwaspoisoned.com lists more than 100 complaints about the General Mills sugary breakfast cereal causing them or others nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

In one complaint posted Tuesday, the user said their daughter was sick after eating a bowl over the weekend.



"Nausea, projectile vomiting, painful stomach pains, headache and chills. Reported these issues on General Mills complaint site, recommended you guys do as well so we can get these boxes off the shelves."

In another post, the user said she and her family were sickened.

"My daughter, husband, and I all had diarrhea and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms cereal the week of March 27th 2022. We were so sick!! Worse than the flu with vomiting every 5 minutes."

As of Tuesday, there were no reported recalls by the manufacturer of the cereal. The company added that they didn't believe the cereal was responsible for the illnesses.

"Food safety is our top priority. We are aware of consumer claims submitted via the website and have conducted a thorough internal investigation," General Mills spokesperson, Andrea Williamson, said in a statement to the NY Post. "Based on our food safety programs and review of consumer feedback we’ve received directly, we do not believe these complaints are attributed to our product. We encourage consumers to please share their feedback directly with General Mills to ensure it is captured in our ongoing review."

The Food and Drug Administration said it was made aware of the allegations.

"The FDA is aware of reports and is looking into the matter," said an FDA spokesperson. "The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury. Depending on the seriousness of the problem, an FDA investigator may visit the person who made the complaint, collect product samples, and initiate inspections. Complaints of a less serious nature or those that appear to be isolated incidents are monitored and the information may be used during a future inspection of a company to help the FDA identify problem areas in a production plant. The complaints are also discussed with company management during these inspections. "

Cereals have been recalled in the past. In 2018, more than 70 people in 31 states fell ill with salmonella as a result of eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, according to the FDA and CDC.

In 2015, General Mills recalled 1.8 million boxes of Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios produced at a plant in Lodi, California, saying the cereal was labeled gluten-free but actually contains wheat.

Also in 2018, The Quaker Oats Company issued a voluntary recall of a small quantity of Cap’n Crunch’s Peanut Butter Crunch cereal due to the potential presence of salmonella.