Pennsylvania man accused of threatening Volusia County sheriff's deputy

A man in Pennsylvania is facing charges for allegedly threatening the life of a Volusia County sheriff's deputy.

Jason Senseman, 51, is accused of posting a threatening message on the social media account of the TB show called On Patrol Live.

Investigators said that he wrote that he would kill Volusia County Depty Royce James. They also report that he admitted to posting the threat while he was "watching the show and drinking."

said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood responded to the news..

"Obviously there's a racial tinge to it and everything else," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "We just applied for an arrest warrant for him, so you can expect to see his a** coming down the escalator, and I'll have Deputy James waiting at the bottom there."

Senseman is facing a second-degree felony charge. He will be extradited to Volusia County soon.