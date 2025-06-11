Woman killed in Osceola County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

The Brief A woman was killed Wednesday morning in a crash in an Osceola County neighborhood. Investigators are searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash who fled the scene. There is currently roadblock for both directions on Florida Parkway at Birchwood Circle.



A woman was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, troopers say.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward as they continue to search for the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

There is currently roadblock for both directions on Florida Parkway at Birchwood Circle.

What happened?

What we know:

The deadly crash took place at 6:22 a.m. on Wednesday in a neighborhood on Florida Parkway, south of Birchwood Circle in Kissimmee.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash involved an unknown vehicle and a woman. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and died.

Officials say there is currently a roadblock for both directions on Florida Parkway at Birchwood Circle.

What we don't know:

Troopers currently have no information on the vehicle or the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. Authorities have not yet provided details on what led to the crash.

Can you help?

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone with information on the crash to call FHP at *347 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

What's next:

The crash currently remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

