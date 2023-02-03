Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, FHP says

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County on Friday and deputies are now searching for the driver.

This happened on Ponce De Leon Rd at Bradley Dr.

According to troopers, the vehicle fatally struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

No other information is available at this time. It is an active scene and the roadway will remain closed throughout the morning.