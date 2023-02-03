FHP: 63-year-old killed in crash on SR-520 in Orange County

A 63-year-old man was killed in a crash on Friday morning on State Road 520 in Orange County, which shut down all eastbound lanes for hours.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling west on SR-520 in a Toyota Yaris and another driver was traveling east in a Nissan Murano. Both vehicles were approaching the SR-528 westbound entrance ramp when the driver of the Yaris made a left turn in front of the other driver and the vehicles collided.

The 63-year-old man was taken to Waterford Lakes Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other driver was taken to Randall Park Hospital with minor injuries.

The lanes of SR-520 have reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.