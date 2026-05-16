Pedestrian killed, driver missing after hit-and-run crash, officials say

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The Brief The crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday in a wooded area north-east of State Road 520 and south of SR-50 in Orange County. Authorities said the driver of the GMC Sierra fled on foot after the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday in a wooded area north-east of State Road 520 and south of State Road 50 in Orange County.

According to investigators, the crash involved a 2020 GMC Sierra and a pedestrian whose identity is pending confirmation. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the GMC Sierra fled on foot after the crash. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP by dialing *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.