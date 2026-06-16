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Pedestrian killed in crash on US-27 in Lake Lake, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Lake County News
Published June 16, 2026 8:35 AM EDT
Published June 16, 2026 8:35 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A pedestrian died Tuesday in a crash on US-27 in Lady Lake, according to police. 
    • The crash happened in the area of southbound US-27 and Hartsock Sawmill Road. 
    • Multiple lanes of the roadway were closed while police investigated the crash. 

LADY LAKE, Fla. - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down a section of US-27 in Lady Lake early Tuesday, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of southbound US-27 and Hartsock Sawmill Road.

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Multiple lanes were closed for hours while authorities investigated the crash. All lanes reopened just after 8 a.m., according to police.

No other details have been released about the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Lady Lake Police Department. 

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