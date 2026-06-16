Pedestrian killed in crash on US-27 in Lake Lake, police say

The Brief A pedestrian died Tuesday in a crash on US-27 in Lady Lake, according to police. The crash happened in the area of southbound US-27 and Hartsock Sawmill Road. Multiple lanes of the roadway were closed while police investigated the crash.



A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down a section of US-27 in Lady Lake early Tuesday, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of southbound US-27 and Hartsock Sawmill Road.

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Multiple lanes were closed for hours while authorities investigated the crash. All lanes reopened just after 8 a.m., according to police.

No other details have been released about the crash.