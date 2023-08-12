Woman killed after being struck by Brevard County Sheriff van: FHP

article

A woman was killed after she was struck by a Brevard County Sheriff's van early Saturday morning, FHP said.

Shortly after midnight, a marked BCSO van was traveling northbound on North Cocoa Blvd north of Mcleod Drive in the center lane.

A 66-year-old woman from Cape Canaveral was walking in the northbound lanes of North Cocoa Blvd when she entered the direct path of the van, FHP said.

The woman died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.