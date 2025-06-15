Man hit, killed while running across the Florida Turnpike, officials say

The Brief A 30-year-old man running across the Florida Turnpike has died after he was struck by two vehicles, FHP said. The crash happened Saturday night on the Florida Turnpike, near SR 417.



A 30-year-old man has died after he was struck by two vehicles while running across the Florida Turnpike on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 251, near SR-417, FHP said.

According to the report, the 30-year-old man came out running from the woodline directly into the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike – where he was struck by a 2021 Toyota Highlander and a 2016 Chevy Silverado.

FHP has not yet released the man's name, pending family notification. However, he was from Hollywood, Florida, according to the report. He died at the scene.

Both drivers – a 30-year-old man and a 36-year-old man – stayed at the scene after the crash. Neither driver or their passengers were hurt.

