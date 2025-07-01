Pedestrian hit and killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

The Brief A deadly crash took place on Monday night in Volusia County. A pedestrian was struck by a car while traveling in the northbound lane of U.S. 1. The pedestrian has not yet been identified.



A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Monday night while traveling along U.S. 1 in the Volusia County area, troopers say.

What happened?

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place around 10:05 p.m. on Monday.

The crash involved a 2002 Chevy Silverado that was traveling northbound on U.S. 1, north of H H Burch Road, and a pedestrian who was walking or standing within the northbound lane of U.S. 1.

Troopers say the pedestrian was in the direct path of the Chevy, and the Chevy hit the man.

The driver of the Chevy, a 45-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash. The unidentified male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet positively identified the man that was hit and killed.

What's next:

Authorities say the crash currently remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.