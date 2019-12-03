Payments approved for Markeith Loyd's attorney

article

Markeith Loyd's attorney is getting the money he says he's owed.

A judge approved payments upward of $68,000 for the attorney in a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The judge called the fees and related expenses a result of "unusual and extraordinary circumstances."

The attorney represented Loyd in the murder trial of Loyd's ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd was convicted last month.

His trial for the murder of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton is scheduled for next year.