Parents explore 'learning pods' for virtual school

With a lot of parents opting to keep their kids at home, some are forming classes of their own.

Some parents still don't know what they want to do this upcoming school year, but they seem to mostly know what they don't want.

"At this point, we’re not completely sure."

"I think what we did in the start of the spring, that’s not going to work again."

Now, some parents are exploring new options, including learning pods, where families coordinate their children meeting in small groups to do virtual learning together.

"There are lots of kids in our neighborhood, and I thought if there are a number of families doing the same thing we are, then it just makes sense to give everyone a little study buddy," said Stephanie Laverdure, who's a parent in Seminole County.

Danielle Eadens' 12-year-old son has been pushing for the pod.

"I just need social interaction with my friends. I just feel kind of depressed," Zachary Eadens said.

"We need to find a way to expand our bubble safely. And if we have other families that are doing the same social distancing [and] wearing a mask every time they go out -- doing some of the same things that we’re doing -- then we would feel a lot more comfortable with that," Danielle Eadens said.

The pods don't work for every parent.

"My thing is that I have so many different ages that when we tried to do the virtual at the end of school year last year, it was just craziness."

But every parent FOX 35 News spoke with says it all comes down to the same thing: Finding a way to socialize in a world of social distancing.

"It’s too isolating to be completely on their own."

School is set to start in Seminole County on Aug. 17 and in Orange County on Aug. 21.