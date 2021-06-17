Parents expected to weigh in on Orange County schools face mask policy

Parents will have the chance to weigh in on the Orange County Public School district’s face mask policy during a school board workshop on Thursday.

School board members are having a rule development workshop at 1 p.m. at the Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center to continue discussing possible changes to the face mask policy.

Currently, all students and staff are required to wear face masks or coverings at school. But hundreds of parents have been calling on OCPS to make masks optional.

"We need to bring that decision on whether or not they feel like the child should where the where the mass back to the hands of the parents and allow us…to decide what's best for our children," said OCPS parent Ben Stout.

People who are interested in speaking at Thursday’s meeting can do so in-person or by phone. For more information on how to sign-up, visit the OCPS website.

School districts across central Florida have been dealing with face mask policies recently. Volusia County Schools voted on Monday to make masks optional and Seminole County Public Schools is expected to vote on the issue June 22.

OCPS is scheduled to vote on the face mask policy at the July 13 school board meeting, where public comment will be heard before the vote.

In May, OCPS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins told FOX 35 the district’s medical advisory committee had concerns making any mask recommendations too early.

"I think it’s important to note though, we can’t relax at this point because we don’t know what the summer will bring. We don’t know what the data will look like in the coming weeks even, so for us to quickly relax and let go of all our precautions would not be wise."

Thursday’s meeting will be streamed live on the OCPS School Board YouTube channel