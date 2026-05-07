Parents demand answers after 2 Marion County school bus incidents in less than a week

The Brief Parents in Marion County are raising concerns about school bus safety after a fatal crash and a separate incident in which a bus driver ran a red light with students on board. A 76-year-old man was killed Wednesday when a school bus collided with his pickup truck, though four students and school staff on the bus were not injured. The incidents come as a neighboring Sumter County bus driver faces child neglect charges after a school bus was hit by a train.



Parents in Marion County are raising concerns about school bus safety after two serious incidents involving buses occurred within a week, including a deadly crash and a bus running a red light with children on board.

The latest incident happened Wednesday when a Marion County school bus collided with a pickup truck in what the Florida Highway Patrol described as an offset head-on crash. Authorities said the bus driver failed to yield to the pickup driver, a 76-year-old Silver Springs man, who was killed.

The backstory:

Four students from Maplewood Elementary School, a bus aide and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash. None were injured, according to the school district.

Witness Kristen Cornely said she tried to comfort the pickup driver before emergency crews arrived.

"I was able to see the man and look him in the face and let him know that help was coming, and that paramedics were coming," she said. "I really wish I could have done more. I’ve been grieving a man I didn’t even know his name."

Another school bus was nearby during the crash but was not involved, according to FHP.

One parent whose three children were on that second bus said the children witnessed the aftermath of the crash, including rescue crews using the Jaws of Life. She said her children were medically cleared at the scene but that she was not contacted by the school district.

The crash came days after dashcam video captured another Marion County school bus driving through a red light without stopping. Seven students were on board at the time, district officials said.

The district said the driver in that incident was reprimanded in accordance with school board policy because it was a first offense.

Parents told reporters they were disappointed not only by the incidents themselves, but also by the district’s response.

A Marion County Schools spokesperson said the driver involved in the fatal crash, an 11-year veteran employee, has been removed from driving duties pending the final crash report and any disciplinary decisions.

School officials said the parents of the four students on the bus involved in the crash were notified by the school principal.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Sumter County, another school bus driver is facing charges after a bus was struck by a train. Authorities said driver Yvonne Hampton is charged with 29 counts of child neglect after allegedly driving students into danger. No children were injured in that incident.