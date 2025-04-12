Palm Coast man arrested in Mississippi accused of killing girlfriend's cat

The Brief A Palm Coast man was arrested in Mississippi for aggravated animal cruelty after a cat died from blunt force trauma. The investigation began after a domestic dispute revealed suspicious injuries and led to a necropsy confirming abuse. He will be extradited to Flagler County, where officials vow to hold animal abusers accountable.



A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi, accused of killing his girlfriend's cat.

What we know:

Atticus Robert, 34, of Palm Coast, Florida, has been arrested in Mississippi on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty after a Flagler County investigation into the death of a cat revealed it had suffered fatal blunt force trauma.

Authorities say Robert was alone with the cat shortly before it died, and evidence gathered during the investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant. Robert was located and taken into custody in Mississippi, just outiside of Memphis, and will be extradited to Flagler County.

What we don't know:

While the investigation confirmed the cat’s cause of death, the exact circumstances leading to the fatal injuries remain unclear. Officials have not released additional details about Robert’s motives or mental state, or whether any prior incidents of animal abuse are under review.

It's also unknown how long Robert may have been evading authorities before being located in Mississippi, where he was reportedly living out of his vehicle.

The backstory:

The investigation began on March 7 when deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Palm Coast. The altercation followed the discovery of a dead cat by the victim. During the initial response, Robert was arrested on a charge of false imprisonment after allegedly blocking the victim’s attempts to leave the scene during a heated argument about the cat's death.

He was released on a $5,000 bond, but further investigation and a necropsy later determined the cat had died from collapsed lungs due to blunt force trauma. This led deputies to pursue a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly issued a strong statement following the arrest.

"If you seriously hurt or kill an innocent animal that cannot defend itself, we will find you and put you in the Green Roof Inn where you belong. I commend our deputies and detectives for thoroughly investigating this case and thank the Hernando Police Department for locating and helping us bring this guy to justice."

Authorities are encouraging the public to remain vigilant.

"Anyone who suspects that an animal is being abused or neglected should contact their local animal control or law enforcement to report it. Witnesses to active animal cruelty should immediately call 911."

