Palm Coast man arrested for assault with deadly weapon, false imprisonment

A Palm Coast man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute and prevented her from escaping.

What we know:

Joshua Saidi, 39, was taken into custody on charges of felony battery, domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Saidi | CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded to a disturbance on Grand Avenue following a 911 call from a concerned citizen. Investigators said Saidi had been drinking heavily the night before and became violent after accusing the woman of infidelity. He allegedly took her cellphone and later struck her in the face while trying to take a laptop she used to document the abuse.

Authorities say Saidi armed himself with a large knife during the confrontation, prompting the victim to fear for her life. When she tried to hide in a bedroom, he reportedly forced the door open, hitting her and blocking her from leaving.

Deputies arrested Saidi at the scene and transported him to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held on $45,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Saidi has a criminal history in Volusia County that includes burglary, battery, theft and drug possession.

"This case is an example of how dangerous a domestic argument can become," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Domestic abuse has no place in our community, and we will continue to hold abusers accountable."

