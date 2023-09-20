Palm Coast man arrested after 2-hour standoff with deputies

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were involved in a lengthy standoff with a man who had allegedly attacked a family member within their Palm Coast home.

Michael Wells, 57, surrendered to authorities outside the home on Brunswick Lane after negotiations conducted by the sheriff's office's Crisis Negotiations Team.

A family member was able to get out of the house and call 911 to prompt the law enforcement response. Wells had reportedly been intoxicated and irate for several hours, according to the sheriff's office. Upon arrival, Wells refused to follow the deputies' commands to exit the residence and had reportedly stated he "wouldn’t go down without a fight." The family member had also advised there was at least one firearm within the residence.

Deputies said Wells eventually placed a firearm near the front door for deputies to retrieve, after which, Wells became irate again and retreated further into the home, and returned with another firearm in his hand. Although he never pointed the firearm at deputies, Wells had brandished it while yelling at them, the sheriff's office said.

Wells was taken into custody and arrested on charges of domestic battery, domestic assault, domestic strangulation, domestic false Imprisonment, resisting an officer with violence, and aggravated assault on an officer.

Wells was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $102,500 bond.