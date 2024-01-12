Palm Coast elevates fix to new construction flooding as high priority

In just a few days, the City of Palm Coast is expected to update its rules for new construction.

For months now, people have been coming to the city council with complaints about how newly built homes are being built at a higher elevation than theirs. That has led to stormwater run-off and flooding.

"This has been elevated to a priority, higher than anything else that we can do at this point in time," said Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin.

Officials rushed it after council member Theresa Pontieri moved to put "in-fill lot construction" on pause.

"I never had any issues with flooding. Now all of a sudden, you’ve built all these homes around me, and I have water that comes into my home," said Melissa Caballero, Palm Coast resident.

"I’m hearing the same story over and over and over," said council member Cathy Heighter. "I’m looking forward to something being done about this."

According to city officials, there are 148 homeowners who have come forward about the problem.

Right now, there is only a minimum height on how high homes must be built above street level, but not a maximum height. The stormwater team could look to change this as soon as next week.