Palm Bay residents raise alarms over dangerous driving in neighborhoods

The Brief A speeding car in Palm Bay nearly crashed into a home, highlighting a pattern of dangerous driving in local neighborhoods. Residents say reckless drivers use side streets to dodge traffic lights, putting families and children at risk. Neighbors are now urging the city for more police patrols and safety measures before someone gets seriously hurt.



A speeding car narrowly missed hitting a Palm Bay home this week, leaving behind skid marks and shaken neighbors who say reckless driving in their neighborhood has gone too far.

What we know:

A car speeding through a Palm Bay neighborhood nearly flipped and crashed this week at Painter and Palatka roads, missing a home and fire hydrant by inches.

Residents say this is just the latest in a series of dangerous driving incidents in the area, especially along routes like Babcock Street and San Filippo Drive. Some neighbors have resorted to installing reflectors near sharp curves to warn reckless drivers.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced any enforcement plans or whether the driver involved in the latest incident was identified or cited. It's unclear if traffic studies have been conducted or if city officials are exploring long-term solutions such as speed bumps, patrol increases, or signage improvements.

The backstory:

For years, residents have raised concerns about speeding drivers cutting through their streets to avoid traffic lights on nearby main roads. With limited enforcement, many fear it’s only a matter of time before a close call turns into a fatal crash. Longtime neighbors say they’ve witnessed repeated incidents where vehicles lose control, especially at corners and blind turns.

What they're saying:

Residents say the problem has escalated to the point where children can’t play safely outside, and pedestrians — especially cyclists — avoid the streets altogether.

"As far as something like that is concerned, that’s way out of line," said Nicholas Panasuk, a 20-year resident of the neighborhood.

"I pretty much like to stick to the sidewalks," he added, citing concerns as a bicyclist.

"Cars will just drive fast in our street... and they won't respect that there are little kids playing," said Maria Ortiz, a local resident. "It’s very concerning. Something needs to be done."