Boy, 10, elderly woman killed in Palm Bay house fire, officials say

The Brief A boy and elderly woman died in a house fire in Palm Bay on Monday morning. When Palm Bay Fire Rescue arrived at the home, the residence was already 90% involved, the fire department said. One woman survived the fire and was transported to the hospital for treatment.



A 10-year-old boy and elderly woman from Palm Bay died in a residential fire early Monday morning.

What we know:

Palm Bay Fire Rescue responded to a home on Janus Road Northeast around 2:20 a.m., Jan. 12 after receiving reports that people were trapped inside a structure fire.

When a fire crew arrived, the home was over 90 percent involved with heavy fire conditions, the fire department reported on Jan. 12. Firefighters found one woman outside the home and were told that an elderly woman and boy were inside the burning home.

The extreme fire conditions made it difficult for firefighters to enter the home, and as the conditions worsened, fire suppression and rescue efforts were difficult as well, the fire department said.

The woman outside the home was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to the hospital.

The elderly woman and boy, 10, died.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Florida State Marshal's office.