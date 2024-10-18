Expand / Collapse search

Palm Bay police officers round up rams on the run in Port Malabar area

By
Published  October 18, 2024 10:38pm EDT
Brevard County
Palm Bay police officers round up rams on the run

Police had a busy afternoon in Brevard County, rounding up a herd of rams on the loose. According to Palm Bay police, the animals escaped in the Port Malabar area. They were safely captured and returned to their owner.

Image 1 of 4

 

