Palm Bay mayor absent during state audit hearing

While the Palm Bay City Manager and some city council members were up in Tallahassee answering questions about the uncomfortable things discovered in a state audit, Mayor William Capote chose not to go to the committee.

FOX 35 News has brought you two investigations in a series of stories about the financial problems discovered by Florida’s Auditor General. State leaders say things in Palm Bay aren’t right, like the highway project that is still unusable, inaccessible by drivers and a stack of cell phone bills that taxpaying dollars went to, that included roaming charges and calls to Jamaica.

Capote, who is running for a county commission seat, was not at this afternoon’s important meeting in the state capital. Palm Bay's Charter states the mayor is the representative of the city to other governmental entities.

The mayor had not responded to FOX 35 News at the time this article was published.