Palm Bay man accused of secretly filming, assaulting women at Turkey Creek Sanctuary

The Brief Joshua Barley, 30, was arrested in connection with multiple cases of secretly filming women and assault at Turkey Creek Sanctuary. At least seven victims have come forward since August 2023. The case has raised safety concerns among local women who now plan to take extra precautions.



A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Palm Bay Police say he secretly recorded and physically assaulted women in Turkey Creek Sanctuary, a popular nature trail in Brevard County.

What we know:

Palm Bay Police began investigating reports in November 2024 of a suspicious man in Turkey Creek Sanctuary taking unauthorized photos of women. Over several months, multiple women reported encounters with a man matching the description, who often approached them during daylight hours.

Joshua Barley, 30, was arrested on Thursday, June 26, and charged with digital voyeurism, false imprisonment, and battery. Authorities believe there are 7 to 8 victims linked to Barley’s actions dating back to August 2023.

What we don't know:

The full extent of Barley’s activities is still unclear, including whether there are additional victims who have yet to come forward. The motives behind his behavior and whether he acted alone remain under investigation.

The backstory:

The case began with reports of a man taking photos of women without permission in a public nature area. Despite an initial search, no immediate suspect was found. Police released a sketch in November 2024 that generated leads, but Barley’s arrest came months later during an unrelated internet crimes investigation, which revealed his involvement.

Local perspective:

The incident has heightened safety concerns among local women who frequent Turkey Creek Sanctuary. Many now say they will take extra precautions while visiting the area.

Timeline:

Authorities said August 2023 is the earliest linked incidents involving the accusations brought against Barley. In November 2024, police received initial calls and released a sketch of a suspect to the public. In late April 2025, police received a report of an assault involving forced photos and false imprisonment.

Barley was arrested by the Palm Bay Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

What they're saying:

Palm Bay resident Donna Marshall expressed relief.

"I’m just glad he was caught and that no one was hurt, honestly," said Marshall, adding that she still feels uneasy about her safety. "I have a concealed weapon permit and I will probably start carrying when I come over here."

Lt. Virginia Kilmer of the Palm Bay Police Department confirmed multiple victims had reported incidents at Turkey Creek Sanctuary.