Palm Bay airman dies following non-combat related incident: DOD

A U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant has died in what the Department of Defense is calling a "non-combat related incident," at an undisclosed location.

Sgt. Tristen Wright of Palm Bay died on August 15, according to the DOD.

The 28-year-old had been assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Some of Wright's decorations include a U.S. Air and Space Force Commendation Medal, a U.S. Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters and "C" devices, an Air Force Good Conduct Medal with one oak leaf cluster, a Global War on Terrorism Medal and a National Defense Service Medal, according to a news release from Cannon Air Force Base.

"Tristen was a force for good within the 27 SOLRS and beyond," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Brent Escay, 27th SOLRS commander in a news release. "He was the kind of supervisor who took the privilege of leading and mentoring Airmen seriously. He cared deeply for the Airmen in his flight and volunteered actively within the local community. We’ll never forget how his infectious smile could light up a room."

Wright was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the base.

Base officials said Wright had been enlisted since 2016.

The DOD says the incident remains under investigation.