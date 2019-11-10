P.E. coach arrested, accused of grabbing student and shoving him against a wall

article

A P.E. teacher was arrested at Millennium Middle School after deputies say he grabbed a student and shoved him against a wall.

Deputies arrested Michael Henry on Friday.

Henry is accused of grabbing a male student after telling him to put on his shirt before leaving the locker room.

In his arrest report, deputies say video shows Henry standing in the doorway of the locker room, preventing the student from leaving.

The report says the video then shows Henry placing the student against the wall before the two fall to the ground.

The arrest report says the boy was not seriously injured, but did have a small bump on his forehead and temple area.