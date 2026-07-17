Osceola County man accused of reaching 135 mph during chase, authorities say

The Brief Osceola County deputies arrested a driver accused of reaching 135 mph during a high-speed chase before fleeing on foot. Investigators say the suspect was tracked by a sheriff's helicopter and taken into custody after abandoning his vehicle. Orlando police also reported arresting more than 15 drivers for speeding over 100 mph in June.



An Osceola County man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase at speeds reaching 135 mph before abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

The backstory:

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began last Monday along U.S. 192. A sheriff's helicopter tracked the suspect, identified as Stone Ivia Mwaki, as he weaved through traffic at triple-digit speeds.

Deputies said Mwaki eventually abandoned his vehicle and ran but was quickly taken into custody. Authorities have not released the full list of charges.

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The arrest comes as law enforcement agencies across Central Florida report an increase in drivers traveling at excessive speeds.

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The Orlando Police Department said officers arrested more than 15 drivers in June for traveling faster than 100 mph. Police released body camera footage from several traffic stops showing drivers clocked at speeds exceeding 100 mph, including one traveling 130 mph.

Police urged motorists to slow down, warning that excessive speed endangers everyone on the road.