Oviedo house shows off 100,000-light holiday display

One home is Oviedo is showing off their 100,000-light display to celebrate the holiday season.

Paul Worsham and his family put together the display, which features lights that dance to over 200 Christmas songs from the classics, to modern and even a little country.

It's all capped off with snow!

Weather permitting, the light show happens at the following times:

Sun - Thur: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The address of the home is 1009 Cutoff Branch Court, Oviedo, if you would like to check it out.