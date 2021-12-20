Overturned semi-truck blocks NB lanes of I-95 in Brevard County

article

An overturned semi-tractor-trailer truck blocked northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Brevard County late Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near mile marker 204, located between State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) to the south and Port Saint John Pkwy to the north.

Two other vehicles were involved in this crash – another commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle ended in the median and flipped over which also impacted travel on southbound lanes.

An occupant in the semi-truck was taken to the hospital as a trauma patient, according to authorities.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.