Cause of death for woman, 70, who died after riding Universal Orlando's 'Revenge of the Mummy' revealed

The Brief A 70-year-old woman died in the hospital after riding "Revenge of the Mummy" at Universal Orlando Resort. Ma de La Luz Mejia Rosas, 70, was with her family at Universal Orlando theme park on Nov. 25 when she became unresponsive after riding "Revenge of the Mummy," a high-action indoor coaster at the park. Her cause of death was ruled as a ruptured aneurysm without trauma, an Orange County Medical Examiner said.



A general view of the "Revenge of the Mummy" ride at Universal Studios Florida. Credit: Josh Frigerio

What we know:

Rosas's death was listed among nine other incidents in a three-month span reported in an injury report included in Central Florida theme parks' quarterly reports.

According to a report released by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Orlando, Rosas died in the hospital on Jan. 9, two weeks after the incident at Universal.

Who is Ma de La Luz Mejia Rosas?

Ma de La Luz Mejia Rosas was described as someone who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at the theme park.

On Jan. 20, it was announced that Rosas' family hired an Orlando-based civil rights attorney shortly after the theme parks' quarterly reports were released. Their attorney, Ben Crump – who also represented the family of Kevin Zavala – said Rosas' death will be investigated.

She expected a "safe and joyful experience. Instead, her family is now left grieving and searching for answers," Crump's statement said. "They deserve a full understanding of what happened before, during, and after this ride. We intend to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and ensure her family’s voice is heard."

What is "Revenge of the Mummy?"

Universal Orlando Resort's "Revenge of the Mummy" ride is a thrill ride.

Featuring characters from the 1999 film franchise "The Mummy," the ride is described as plunging "high speed into total darkness."

Nine incidents, three months

The backstory:

Rosas' incident is one of nine incidents Universal reported during that three-month span.

Others included:

A 78-year-old man experienced chest pain after riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe.

A 47-year-old man became nauseous on Yoshi's Adventure at Epic Universe.

A 41-year-old experienced numbness and visual disturbance on Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment at Epic Universe.

A 61-year-old man experienced lower back spasms after Doctor Dooms Fearfall at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

A 49-year-old woman experienced chest pain after riding Jurassic World: VelociCoaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure.