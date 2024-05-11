Overnight storms produce damage across parts of Orange County

Stream FOX 35 News

The National Weather Service office in Melbourne said a storm cell that moved across Orange County early Saturday morning produced damage around Winter Garden and Ocoee.

Wind gusts resulted in downed fences, displaced patio furniture, and a trampoline blown about, which was reported within the Preserve at Crowne Point Subdivision.

Analysis based on reports and imagery suggests the damage resulted from localized downburst winds, potentially exacerbated by the proximity to Lake Apopka. The peak wind gust recorded from that overnight supercell was 58.0 MPH in Orlando around 2:17 a.m.

Additionally, reports of damage, including a large snapped tree, downed branches, and minor damage to an apartment complex, were received from Walden Circle in Orlando.