OUC warns customers to limit water use through Hurricane Ian recovery

The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) said the city has sustained "multiple damages" to sewer lift stations due to Hurricane Ian. Officials are asking customers to use water sparingly while repairs are made.

"Continue to limit water usage until further notice. We are continuing the water usage advisory until further notice as Public Works staff makes emergency repairs to the sanitary sewer system," OUC tweeted.

Residents are asked to limit flushing toilets, doing laundry, washing dishes, taking showers or baths, and using irrigation systems.

During a news conference on Monday, city officials said that drinking water is still safe and unaffected by the flooding or damage to the lift stations. There were also no boil water notices for OUC customers.

"The water system was not impacted at all; it's the wastewater system," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "Right now, we have at our three different wastewater treatment plants, we are operating at 150% of the rated capacity."

In the event a boil water notice may be implemented, residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, then let the water cool before use.

For residents who own a well that is covered with floodwater, state health officials are advising that you not use the well until you have a chance to test the water for bacteria or contaminants.

"Please avoid drinking, cooking, washing dishes, and making ice with this water," said Dr. Robert D. Karch, M.D. with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.