OUC sending crew to South Carolina ahead of winter storm

Orlando Utilities Commission is sending a crew to South Carolina ahead of a massive winter storm that expected to hit much of the U.S. this weekend.

A 17-member power restoration crew left OUC’s facilities early Friday morning to travel 500 miles to Conway, S.C.

The crew includes a fleet mechanic and 16 line technicians who will support crews with Santee Cooper, the largest power provider in South Carolina, and help with post-storm restorations.

The OUC crew will remain in South Carolina as long as needed, the company said.

OUC provides utilities to more than 400,000 customers in Orlando, St. Cloud and parts of unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties.

What to expect from the winter storm

The deployment of lineworkers from Florida comes ahead of a winter storm that is expected to slam many states with snow, sleet and cold weather.

More than 200 million people are in the path of a system that will sweep across Texas, southern states such as Tennessee and the northeast.

The storm is expected to cause widespread power outages. Heavy snow and ice can bring power lines and cause outages.

Florida won’t be impacted by the winter storm. In Central Florida, the weather will be very this weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s.