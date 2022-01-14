Osceola School District to host bus driver job fair

article

The Osceola School District is holding a job fair in hopes of filling 36 school bus driver positions.

"On average, roughly 26,000 students in Osceola County rely on the district’s transportation department to get them to and from school safely," the district says.

The job fair is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, January 25, at the Transportation Services Compound, located at 831 Simpson Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744.

Applicants do not need any previous experience to drive a school bus. If hired, individuals will receive paid training towards a CDL license.

The benefits of becoming a school bus driver include:

Competitive wages

Excellent benefits, including the Florida Retirement plan after completion of a probationary period, an employee Wellness Program, use of the Center for Employee Health and medical insurance at no cost to the employee, an Employee Assistance Program, and more.

No nights and weekends required and off most major holidays so on the same schedule as students

Flexible schedules

High school diploma/GED preferred but not required

Assistance provided with studying for and taking the CDL written permit test

Individuals who are interested can apply at jobs.osceolaschools.net. Applicants will be asked to provide their driver’s license, social security card, and three years of driving records during the application process.

For more information or questions, contact the Osceola School District’s Transportation Department at 407-518-4540.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.