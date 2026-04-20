Osceola Heritage Park makeover approved for $50M

The Brief Osceola County will invest $25 million in tourist taxes to turn the park into a world-class soccer hub. The owners of Orlando City and the Orlando Pride will match that investment. The massive development is projected to create permanent jobs for the local community.



A $50 million vision for the future of Osceola County is one step closer to reality after a landmark vote Monday evening.

County commissioners officially signed off on a partnership with Orlando Sports Enterprises, the management arm owned by the Wilf family.

The breakdown

Big picture view:

The price tag is a straight fifty-fifty split. The county is putting up $25 million funded entirely by tourist development taxes, money collected from visitors, not residents. The owners of Orlando City and the Orlando Pride are matching that with $25 million of their own.

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The agreement paves the way for a total transformation of the eastern portion of Osceola Heritage Park. While the county handles major structural upgrades, the professional soccer teams will now take over the day-to-day management and maintenance costs of the stadium and training grounds.

The most significant change for residents will be the commercial expansion along Bill Beck Boulevard. The soccer club is purchasing land for nearly half-a-million dollars an acre to develop a new hotel and a restaurant.

Local impact

Local perspective:

Local players and residents say the investment is about more than just the pros. Youth player Kai Polarchy noted that training at the same complex as the stars makes a major difference for the next generation of athletes.

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His father, Sean Polarchy, added that the club’s investment in the fields directly improves the experience for local children who use the same facilities.

What they're saying:

Osceola County Commission Chairman Brandon Arrington says the county is thrilled to become the official headquarters for both professional teams.

"We’ve already started hosting foreign teams that are coming to the United States for training opportunities, and this is further going to expand those opportunities right here in Osceola County," Arrington said. "We’re so excited to have all of Orlando City, except the games, right here in our backyard."

Orlando Sports Enterprises C.O.O. Caesar Lopez echoed that excitement, stating the expansion provides the best possible environment for athletes to thrive while deepening the club’s roots in the Kissimmee community.

"Orlando City is already here, and now we’re expanding on that with bringing the Orlando Pride in," Lopez said. "We’re providing the best assets for our athletes to thrive in, but more importantly, we’re getting the support from the community."