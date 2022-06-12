Osceola deputies search for 7th member of Haitian Delegation for Special Olympics USA Games

article

Deputies are searching for the seventh member of the Haiti delegation to the Special Olympics USA Games reported missing in Osceola last week.

According to the media release, 25-year-old Louis Wilguens was last seen Saturday, June 11, getting off a bus at the All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista around 4:30 pm. Deputies say he was wearing red sandals, blue jeans, and a white Special Olympics shirt.

Wilguens was scheduled to fly back to Haiti Sunday morning.

FOX 35 News first reported on Tuesday, six members of the Haiti delegation participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando have been reported missing.

Deputies said the missing men were last seen on Monday around 2:30 p.m. at 710 S. Victory Way in Kissimmee, near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

They've been identified as:

Antione Joseph Mithon, 32

Nicholson Fontilus, 20,

Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19

Anderson Petit-Frere,18,

Steevenson Jacquet, 24

Oriol Jean, 18

Deputies say they were in town to participate in the soccer competition of the Games. Authorities said all of them turned in their room keys and left behind their personal bags and belongings.

If anyone has information on any of the members' whereabouts contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or by dialing 911 in reference to case #22I062366.