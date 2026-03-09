2 Osceola County students facing charges after bringing knife to school in separate incidents, deputies say

The Brief Two Osceola County students were detained within a week of each other for bringing knives onto school campuses. The students were a 14-year-old at Discovery Intermediate and a 15-year-old at Tohopekaliga High School. One student was charged by deputies with weapon possession after a peer reported the knife in his backpack, and the second student faces charges for making a written or electronic threat to kill a female classmate.



On March 5, a student of Discovery Intermediate School reported to the Assistant Principal that a student – a 14-year-old boy – had a knife in his backpack. When interviewed, the boy admitted to bringing the knife to school and was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, the sheriff's office said.

Less than a week later, a 15-year-old student of Tohopekaliga High School brought a pocket knife to school on March 9.

Deputies said the teen boy made a threat against a female student. After deputies interviewed the boy and girl, the boy was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and written or electronic threat to kill someone.

Both incidents were identified before any action could occur, the sheriff's office said it believes.