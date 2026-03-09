2 Osceola County students facing charges after bringing knife to school in separate incidents, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two Osceola County students were detained after deputies said they brought a knife to school.
2 incidents in less than a week
What you can do:
In two separate incidents, two Osceola County students were detained – within a week of each other – for bringing a knife to school.
On March 5, a student of Discovery Intermediate School reported to the Assistant Principal that a student – a 14-year-old boy – had a knife in his backpack. When interviewed, the boy admitted to bringing the knife to school and was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, the sheriff's office said.
Less than a week later, a 15-year-old student of Tohopekaliga High School brought a pocket knife to school on March 9.
Deputies said the teen boy made a threat against a female student. After deputies interviewed the boy and girl, the boy was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and written or electronic threat to kill someone.
Both incidents were identified before any action could occur, the sheriff's office said it believes.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Osceola County Sheriff's office.