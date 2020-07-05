Osceola County to accept more applications on Monday for rent, mortgage assistance
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County will begin another round of accepting applications for housing assistance on Monday.
The application window will begin at 8 a.m.
Officials said that they will use a lottery process to pick applications.
The county will reportedly pay two months of rent or mortgage payments, with a maximum of $2,500 per household.
