Osceola County to accept more applications on Monday for rent, mortgage assistance

Osceola County will begin another round of accepting applications for housing assistance on Monday.

The application window will begin at 8 a.m.

Officials said that they will use a lottery process to pick applications.

The county will reportedly pay two months of rent or mortgage payments, with a maximum of $2,500 per household.

