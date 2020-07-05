Expand / Collapse search

Osceola County to accept more applications on Monday for rent, mortgage assistance

Osceola County
Osceola County to accept housing assistance applications on Monday

Officials will use a lottery process to pick the applications and two months of rent or mortgage will be paid.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County will begin another round of accepting applications for housing assistance on Monday. 

The application window will begin at 8 a.m.

Officials said that they will use a lottery process to pick applications. 

The county will reportedly pay two months of rent or mortgage payments, with a maximum of $2,500 per household.

