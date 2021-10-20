Osceola County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has a new four-legged super sleuth.

Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez on Wednesday presented the department's newest bloodhound, K-9 Dixie.

"Definitely a great addition," the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post. "Bloodhounds are a special breed. Don't let her droopy eyes, loose skin, and floppy ears fool you."

The docile bloodhound has strong tracking capabilities used to find people who are lost or hiding. They are also very effective in finding illegal drugs or matching suspects to a crime. This is due to the breed's large olfactory system and multiple scent receptors that are estimated to number over 200 million.

