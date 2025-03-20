Osceola County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating woman missing since January

article

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in late January.

Have you seen her?

What we know:

According to authorities, Yarynett Roman-Melendez, 53, was last reported missing on Jan. 28, 2025, in the vicinity of Kumquat Road.

She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez urged the community to come forward with any information that may help locate Roman-Melendez. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or call 911 immediately.

