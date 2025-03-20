Osceola County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating woman missing since January
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in late January.
Have you seen her?
What we know:
According to authorities, Yarynett Roman-Melendez, 53, was last reported missing on Jan. 28, 2025, in the vicinity of Kumquat Road.
She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez urged the community to come forward with any information that may help locate Roman-Melendez. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or call 911 immediately.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.